KOCHI:An international workshop to train researchers and officials from 13 member countries of the African Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO) will begin from Wednesday at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here.

The programme is part of an international collaboration between the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India and the AARDO. The 15-day workshop will provide an exposure to the fisheries and aquaculture research and development in India.

Wassfi Hassan El-Sreihin, secretary general of AARDO will be the guest of honour at the inauguration of the workshop which will begin at 10.30 am on Wednesday. A Ramachandran, Vice Chancellor of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) will be the chief guest. Dr Khushnood Ali, head, Research Division and Programme Coordinator of AARDO will attend.

Representatives from Taiwan, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, Palestine, Sudan, Tunisia, Malaysia, Malawi, Libya, Mauritius and Bangladesh will attend the workshop. The trainees will be imparted training in areas such as marine fisheries assessment, fish stock estimation, marine fisheries environment, impact of climate change on fisheries, responsible fisheries and mariculture activities like cage farming, along with practical sessions.

The technologies developed by the CMFRI through its research works spanning 70 years in a slew of areas such as open sea cage farming and fish stock assessment will be made familiar to the participants.

The African Asian Rural Development Organisation (AARDO) is an inter-governmental organisation in the field of agricultural and rural development with its headquarters in New Delhi. Currently 32 member countries from Africa and Asia are part of AARDO.

The Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, is providing additional technical contribution for the AARDO at the premier agricultural/rural management institutions in the country for the larger benefits of its member countries.