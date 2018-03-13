KOCHI: ‘Sargam 2018’, the Cusat Youth Festival, scheduled to get under way here on Thursday, will be the varsity’s last youth festival featuring contestants from all the 32 colleges under the varsity. Starting next year, 22 of these colleges now affiliated to Cusat will become part of the Kerala Technical University (KTU). “We cannot ensure participation on such a massive scale under the circumstances and will be bidding farewell to such a large stage where talents were given opportunities. There will be no new additions, no changes and the end of ‘Sargam’ will mark the end of an era,” the organisers said in a release.

‘Sargam 2018’, the five-day youth festival of Cusat, will see off-stage competitions on the first two days, and the remaining three days will have on-stage competitions. There will be around 4,000 participants vying for honours in 68 event. The main venue is the open air auditorium on Cusat campus and other department halls will serve as other stages. The youth festival will conclude on March 19. Cusat V-C J Letha had launched ‘Sargam 2018’s official logo on March 9.