KOCHI: It was payback time for Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha who won the ‘margam kali’ competition at the MG University Youth Festival after dethroning title holders St Teresa’s who had to contend with the second spot. Following Monday’s victory, Nirmala avenged their shock defeat at the hands of St Teresa’s in last year’s competion which had left them virtually inconsolable. Apparently, the one-month long training camp under Mohanan master did the trick for the winners, which allowed them to repeat their 2015 triumph. However, it was Sacred Heart, Thevara which pulled off a major surprising bagging the third spot.