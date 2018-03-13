KOCHI: Home favourites Sacred Heart College, Thevara on Monday led the points table at the MG University Youth Festival here with barely a day remaining before the curtain comes down on the gala event. SH which has garnered 63 points now looks set to clinch the overall championship after dethroning fellow home side and defending champions St Teresa’s. The penultimate day of the festival on Monday witnessed St Teresa’s making an all-out effort to reach the top spot, logging 19 points in the literary competitions, to move up to the second spot from the fourth place.

However, for Maharaja’s College and RLV College which were placed joint second with 16 points apiece on the third day, it was a disappointing day as they slumped to third and fifth spot, respectively.

Interestingly, Marampally MES College moved up to the fourth place on the basis of their winning performance in ‘kolkali’ and ‘duffmutt’ competition. But the unruly scenes by the Maharaja’s students robbed the sheen off the MES’ triumph.

“ The Maharaja’s College students had already warned us against taking part in the ‘kolkali’ competition. Despite their warning, we participated and emerged as the winners and this irked them. So they created a scene,” said an MES student.As on previous days, all the competition venues witnessed a huge turnout on Monday. Rajendramaidan where the ‘duffmuttu’ and ‘kolkali’ were staged witnessed a capacity crowd.

“ Really it was a mind-blowing performance from the students as all the colleges put on an excellent performance. Around 16 teams participated in the ‘duffmuttu’ but I felt the judges took a lot of effort to decide on the winner,” said Kabeer, a ‘kolkali’ and ‘duffmuttu’ trainer. The glamour events - Oppana and Western group song competition- which will be held at Rajendramaidan and Maharaja’s College will play a key role in deciding the overall winners.

Dance diva sets pulses racing

Kochi: Kavya Rajagopal, a fourth-year engineering student of Rajagiri Engineering College, Kakkanad has been winning the hearts of spectators at the ongoing MG University Youth Festival through her scintillating performance. Whether it is bharathanatyam or any other classical dance form, Kavya’s participation is guaranteed. If she secured a first in the bharathanatyam competition and other classical dance forms, she settled for the second spot in the folk dance competition. Though she took part in the mohiniyattom competition the results are yet to be announced. Nonetheless, Kavya is confident of finishing among the top three. This year also she is in with a real chance of winning the ‘Kalathilakam’ title after narrowly missing out on the coveted title at the last edition.