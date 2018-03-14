KOCHI: I recently had a chance to witness entrepreneurship events at colleges and it was a pure delight to see many interesting ideas floating around. Almost every hostel wing has aspiring entrepreneurs but it is just that they are lost. They are not sure of how to launch their startup, how to get people, how to market and other queries are worrying them. Here are some of the tips that will help the students in building up their startup!

Idea

Sit over a coffee chat and you will get ideas sprouting everywhere! From self-driving cars to cryptocurrency to vernacular content – some or the other student is definitely researching and following a particular category and the information transmission is just so convenient!

Team

Can you imagine, your dream team is just 2 hostel dorm rooms away! All you have to do is step out of your room and knock the neighbour! You will find a techie guy, a graphic designer, a marketing enthusiast, a social media master, an engineer – almost everyone you need! For more details on this section, you can check the article from last Thursday!

Time

College is the only section of your life where you will have a good time for brainstorming with friends and even your friends will have equal time. Once you are out of college, it gets too difficult to even synchronize time for one dinner – leave alone brainstorming on ideas. Unless your courses are too hectic, you should be able to easily find time for productive discussions and building the product.

Access to mentors

Just ponder over this – Experts on all subjects are already at your campus – your professors, your alumni, your peers! Where else you will get access to such a pool of talent where you can just seek advice on absolutely anything. One instance I can share with you guys. We had to convert a comic book to three languages and it was getting too difficult to find accurate translators online and available softwares were not fine to translate this comic. But when I came to my college at IIT Roorkee, almost every hostel had students from a different linguistic background. We got all translations done in just one day!

Funds

Possibly one concern you may have is how do you manage funds! But hey there’s a good news! While you are in college, your employees can come for free! You don’t have to pay them salaries right? You can save money there. And of course, you can save money on product building.

Rajeev Tamhankar is the Founder and CEO of TBS Planet Comics (www.TBSPlanet.com) and reachable at Rajeev@TBSPlanet.com(The views of the author are his own)