KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday upheld the life imprisonment awarded to a person who murdered a woman after pouring nitric acid on her. The court issued the order while dismissing an appeal filed by Biju, of Vengola, Perumbavoor.

According to the prosecution, the accused poured acid on the face of Hawa, of Perumbavoor, on January 15, 2002, after trespassing into her house compound. The victim, who suffered serious burns in the incident, succumbed to injuries on April 19, 2002. The Bench observed since the sessions court had arrived at a conclusion after taking note of the victim’s dying declaration, the court did not find any reason to interfere with the judgment. The appeal lacks merit, it said.