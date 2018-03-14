KOCHI: SocialMob is a music and content delivery application, which has been developed by 20-member team at Padath Infotainment in Kochi. So far, there has been over 10,000 plus downloads.

Jithin Babu, a member and PRO of the team, said, “The app has 450 songs of independent artists accounting for 5,000 plus hours of music. It also has more than 750 articles that are delivered to the customer based on their search. The Artificial Intelligence in the app finds appropriate content.

“Different people have different musical tastes. On the basis of your interest whether it is rock, melody, western or DJ Hits, songs will pop up on the home screen,” he said. Subsequently, articles of different genres will also be delivered, he added. The ads that pop up in the app are also based on a person’s search.

The app does not provide video facilities but the team has uploaded Facebook and Instagram websites. According to Jithin, what makes SocialMob different is that the app lets a person connect with others on the basis of the interests of music, travel or food.

“The app was intended to provide a platform for independent artists from across the world who are not very popular but have a dedicated fan following,” says Jithin. “Once the app reaches one lakh downloads, the company is planning to give a financial benefit to the artists.” SocialMob presently has 500 plus downloads on a daily basis and is available for free at Playstore and IoS.