KOCHI: Sacred Heart College, Thevara on Tuesday caused a major upset here, emerging winners at the MG University Youth Festival - Ashaantham 2018- by dethroning St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam which had won the overall championship title seven times back to back.SH College wrested the title by securing 102 points in the fest. This is the first time in the history of MG University youth festival, the college is scripting history by becoming the champions. SH’s fellow home side and defending champions St Teresa’s could secure only 53 points.

As the scoreboard suggests, Sacred Heart College clinched the title by maintaining a clear domination in all the competitions since the second day of the fest.Though the penultimate day saw St Teresa’s taking some effort to reach the top spot, it ended in vain with SH unleashing its scintillating performance in the major competitions.Only the second place in the oppana item on Tuesday made St Teresa’s heave a sigh of relief.

Students of Sacred Heart College, Thevara, celebrate after clinching the championship in the MG University Art Fest in Kochi on Tuesday.

Maharaja’s College and RLV College showcased a neck-and-neck fight for the third position. But with RLV emerging winners in the oppana competition, the hopes of Maharaja’s College collapsed like a house of cards as they had to share the third position with RLV. Both the colleges secured 39 points each. The debar act faced by Maharaja’s in group dance and skit restricted the college from scoring more in the fest.

Unlike previous years, colleges from Ernakulam led the fest with city-based colleges clinching all the three positions. Meanwhile, Nilopher T A, a second-year physics student of Aquinas College, Edakochi, was selected the Kalathilakam. Her performance in the literary competitions made her win the title. However, much to the disappointment of the boys, the ‘Kalaprathibha’ title was cancelled this year as 15 contestants shared equal points.

RLV emerges winners in ‘oppana’

Kochi: Adorned in traditional jewels and bright costumes, the brides and their friends didn’t take much time to steal the hearts of the audience who thronged to watch the traditional ‘oppana’ folk dance held at Rajendra Maidan. Clapping and singing along with the participants, the packed venue wholeheartedly encouraged the performers. And though the event started 11 am and concluded at 6 pm, the venue remained packed from start to finish. According to the judges, even the chorus singers performed extremely well. Around 25 colleges under the university vied on Monday for the title. RLV College, Tripunithura, emerged the winners with a small margin. Ernakulam St Teresa’s came second and Maharaja’s College was third.