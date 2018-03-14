KOCHI: For backpackers, the scenic view of the Chinese fishing nets, cruising on the waterbodies and checking out the fish processing in the backyards of Kochi make up memorable experiences. And for this, they need look no further than the quiet shores of Edakochi.If the prospects of the Edakochi area could be tapped effectively, visitors could add another destination to their itinerary, rather than sticking to Fort Kochi, Kumbalangi and Kadamakudi.

Edakochi, bordering Kumbalangi tourism village, has over 100 Chinese nets which with its quaint, rugged charm rope in hundreds of tourists. There are also also a handful of huge cantilevered fishing nets believed to have been brought by the Portuguese. The Chinese nets are located just 3 kms from Edakochi junction via VAT Road. The area is well connected by roads allowing one to easily reach the lake shore. Fishermen engaged in traditional fishing is a common scene in the area. The area houses fish processing centres on the banks of the backwaters which are also open to tourists. Prawn farms are also being constructed in the area.

According to local residents, Edakochi has a huge tourism potential like the nearby Kumbalangi village, but it has not been explored adequately due to the apathy of authorities. Tiny islands such as Pizhala, Kadamakudy, Chathanad and Thantonnithuruth, which have traditional ‘pokkali’ farms, apart from prawn and fish farms are drawing many tourists now. But Edakochi remains neglected.

“The authorities are least bothered about the development of Edakochi area”, said Santhosh Thundathil, a local resident. According to him, if the tourism potential of the area has been explored, it would give a good pace for the development of the area which being neglected for years. “In Kumbalangi, hundreds of tourists are coming to see the Chinese fishing nets. However the Edakochi area just near to it is little-known”, he added.

On inquiring with the Ernakulam DTPC, its secretary S Vijayakumar said if the area great tourism potential, it should definitely be looked into. Earlier, the DTPC has launched a slew of land and backwater tour packages to showcase the tourism potential of unexplored islands in the city’s suburbs.