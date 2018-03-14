KOCHI: Many patients are travelling to India for specialised and cost-effective medical care. Making use of the golden opportunity, a team of young entrepreneurs have come up with a startup named Treatgo.com - a website that helps in connecting people with hospitals to provide the best quality and cost-effective healthcare. Treatgo is the brainchild of a gang of tech savvies who also have the support of a doctor.

“With the help of this website, the foreign patients who wish to undergo treatment in India will be able to find the right hospital and right doctor at a convenient time, ‘’ said Yaser Hameed and Nithin John, members of Treatgo.com. The team includes Binil Antony, Eby Chembola, Dr Rahul Abbas and Renjith Prince.

Waiting time to get a surgery done, especially in Europe is a major reason for patients seeking treatment in India. With healthcare costs multiplying fast and becoming too expensive, people are reluctant to consult the hospitals and the second opinion which might help them get better medical treatment. This is the point where Treatgo takes up their role,”says the duo. Treatgo represents the patient and helps to find the best quality medical treatment from the top hospitals and doctors around the world. More than 100 hospitals in India are covered in their network.

Treatgo acts as a reliable platform for both the foreign and domestic patients to make their international medical travel convenient and efficient. Once a patient’s medical details are entered in the treatgo website, after contacting the hospitals, the patients support team of treatgo will provide them with the treatment plans and cost estimates from the top doctors and hospitals within 72 hours. On the other hand, Treatgo team will also get to know the treatment options and costs from the hospitals one chooses.

Since its inception last year, Treatgo has served more than 50,000 patients around the world . Headquartered in Kochi, Treatgo is the second venture of these tech savvies. The team earlier founded the mobile application startup, Dexetra in 2011. Dexetra had earned immediate fame when it built mobile applications using artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing. In 2014, the Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group-backed Quixey acquired Dexetra with a deal of about USD5 –10 million.