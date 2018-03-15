KOCHI: The victim in the actor assault case on Wednesday sought in-camera trial proceedings and the setting up of a special court presided by a woman judge. In a petition filed before the Ernakulam District Principal Sessions Court, the victim also sought a speedy trial and a prohibition on the media from publishing any reports of the trial proceedings. Advocate PG Manu appeared for the victim.

When the petition came up, the court wondered how a private lawyer could represent the victim when the government had already appointed a special public prosecutor for the purpose. It said a private lawyer can only assist the special prosecutor in the case. On this ground, the court asked the victim to file another petition of her requests via the special public prosecutor. The court said it will consider the petition on March 28. The date and schedule of the trial in the case will also be decided on the day and all the accused have been asked to be present at the court on the day.

Dileep, Suni in court

In light of the court’s summons issued earlier, the case’s key accused Pulsar Suni and eighth accused actor Dileep were present at the court by 11.15 am. The 11th and 12th accused, lawyers Pratheesh Chacko and Raju Joseph, respectively, did not appear.The counsels for the accused submitted the prosecution was yet to hand over several relevant documents, including the medical examination certificate of the victim, to them.

The special prosecutor refuted the arguments and informed the court all relevant documents which could be handed over as per the provisions had been given. The court directed the counsels to submit a list of documents to be handed over, except the visuals of the assault, before the court. Dileep has approached the Kerala High Court seeking the visuals and the plea is sub-judice.Meanwhile, the court will consider the bail petitions and discharge petitions filed by some of the accused, including Pulsar Suni and the second accused Martin, on March 16.

Of smiles and selfies

Accompanied by his brother Anoop and others, a smiling Dileep walked into the court by around 11.15 am and stood beside the other accused. The court wrapped up the proceedings in an hour, following which Dileep left the court hall. While waiting for the lift, he also posed and smiled for the selfies which a few women lawyers took. The court employees and others also waited outside the court hall to catch a glimpse of the actor.