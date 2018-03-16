KOCHI: In this technologically-advanced society, people still lack security in their houses. To find a solution to this problem, five students of the DCS Robotics Academy -- Junaid P Khader, Annwin Jexy, Rachel Joseph, Nathania and Nanak Jojan Varghese (from Classes 4 to 10) took a month to build their own home security robot.

Students of DCS

Robotics academy

working on the

humanoid robot.

“The students came up with the idea and we assisted them by giving them classes in programming, “ said teacher Ruksana Rasheed.

The ‘humanoid robot’ is built in such a way that it can inform about every minute threat in its vicinity. It provides security against human interference and other hazards and provides all-round protection and help.

The features include sound recognition, speech, voice-controlled movement, obstacle avoidance and detection of motion, flame, temperature, gas, smoke and humidity. This robot recognises speech and can reply to the questions asked. It has sensors and indications to warn about the dangers of fire, water, thieves and gas leakage. It has status lights and alarms to indicate threats along with the display.

One of the inventor students said, “We have recorded some questions that can be asked to the robot.”

The students have worked in two sections in which the Arduino which helps in voice recognition and speech done by the high school students and LEGO EV3 which helps in the movement of hands and head is done by Class 4 students. “This is just a prototype but after the trial is over, more robots will be made, “says Ruksana.