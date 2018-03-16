KOCHI: ‘Ammakilikoodu’, a housing project for homeless widows initiated by Anwar Sadath MLA in the Aluva Assembly constituency has assumed significance by providing a shelter for the destitute women. Actor Mammootty laid the foundation stone of the 25th house at Asokapuram in Choornikkara grama panchayat on Thursday. So far nine houses have been completed and handed over under the project which was launched on April 4, 2017. The tenth house will be handed over by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on March 24 at Parappuram in Kanjoor grama panchayat.

Actor Mammootty laying the foundation

stone for the 25th house under Ammakilikoodu

project in Asokapuram, Aluva. Anwar

Sadath MLA is also seen

The project is being carried out with the support of NGOs, individuals and institutions. “I planned this project after the heartbreaking story of law student Jisha, who was brutally raped and killed in Perumbavoor, came to light in 2016. The poor girl was living with her aged mother in a single-room house. If she had a safe home, the tragedy could have been averted. We aimed at providing a house for the widows having land but no house,” said Anwar Sadath MLA. He added the project is being implemented without considering caste, community and political differences. The cost of the houses with an area of 510 sqft will be R6 lakh each.

“More houses will be constructed as many individuals and institutions are joining hands with the project and I am grateful to all who have provided assistance,” said the MLA. The 25th house is being constructed for Saudabi, a widow and mother of a girl. “Because the social activists have shown a determination to launch this kind of initiatives it could reduce the number of homeless in our state,” Mammootty said, during the foundation laying ceremony. VPS Health Care Chairman Dr Shamseer Vayalil is the sponsor. Anwar Sadath presided over the function and Nedumbassery panchayat president A T Udayakumar welcomed the gathering.

The first house under the project was constructed at Mallussery on the land provided by the Nedumbassery panchayat and was delivered to Mekkad-native Eliyamma Abraham. Actor Jayaram laid the foundation stone of this house while actor Kunchacko Boban launched the logo of Ammakilikoodu.