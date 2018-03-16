KOCHI: The body of a 62-year-old woman was fished out from an abandoned pond near Panangad on Thursday. The deceased is Ravikala hailing from Cheppanam here.

After she went missing from home on Thursday morning, a search operation was carried out following which her body was found. Officers said the body was found lying face down in the water and preliminary investigations ruled out foul play. A case of unnatural death has been registered.