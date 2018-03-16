KOCHI: The much-touted ‘hop-on hop-off’ tourist bus service will not hit Kochi roads. Having deemed it unviable, the Tourism Department has decided to drop the project envisaged to cover prominent tourism spots and shopping centres in the state’s commercial capital in a day.“Tourism being a seasonal industry, running a dedicated bus service will not be viable financially,” Nandakumar K P, Tourism joint director in charge of Ernakulam district, told Express.

“We have to hire bus drivers and other employees to operate the service. These employees will have to be paid all through the year. On the other hand, tourist arrivals are a seasonal trend. In some months, such a bus cannot be operated due to low demand. Hence, we have decided not to move ahead with the hop on-hop off bus service.” The department had proposed the service in 2017, connecting Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Muziris and Cherai besides providing rides on Kochi Metro and visiting a shopping mall. Starting off in the morning, the service was to end in the evening. The Tourism Department had promised to give one of three airconditioned buses procured last year for the service, with the District Tourism Promotion Council having been selected as the operating agency.

Instead, the department is now looking to tap into the potential of the Water Metro project for tourism promotion. “Though we have no direct link with the Water Metro project, it has the potential to promote tourism in Kochi,” Nandakumar said.“We are looking at a future tie-up with Water Metro. We will hold talks with the authorities concerned to develop boat jetties where tourism can be promoted. We will explore the possibility of providing tourism promotion infrastructure, like help desks, at boat jetties.”

However, the ambitious Water Metro project continues to be in limbo, with the project head having resigned recently. Launched in 2016, the project is proposed to be operational in 2019. Even after two years, though, the process to procure the required boats has not reached anywhere. Experts have already raised doubts over the project’s timely completion.

Project files

The Tourism Department had proposed the service in 2017, connecting Fort Kochi, Mattancherry, Muziris and Cherai

It was deemed unviable as tourist arrivals are seasonal and operational costs will be high

The department is now looking to tap into the potential of the Water Metro project for tourism promotion