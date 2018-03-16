KOCHI: The City police have issued a fresh warning, cautioning members of the public to watch out for online fraudsters trying to make a quick buck by siphoning off the hard-earned money belonging to gullible savings bank (SB) account holders. According to the advisory, under no circumstances should the denizens share the One-Time Password (OTP) provided by the respective bank for Aadhaar-seeding, ATM card renewal or redeeming reward points. Specifically, the public has been asked to remain on high alert about anonymous callers seeking such information under the guise of bank officers. Further, officers said if indeed anyone has fallen for the tricks of these fraudsters, they should approach the Cyber Cell immediately.

To underscore how timely intervention by the Cyber Cell can help salvage matters, the officers cited the instance of a woman here who had been duped of Rs1.6 lakh from her SB account. The woman residing at DH Road was defrauded of the money after she divulged the OTP to a caller who identified himself as a bank employee.

However, within an hour of the fraud occurring, the woman approached the Cyber Cell and the ensuing probe revealed the money defrauded from her had been credited to the account of Flipkart and Amazon for purchasing an Apple i Phone. Following the intimation from the police, the sites cancelled the order and refunded the money to the woman. "The money could be refunded as the woman approached the police immediately after coming to know of the crime and the Cyber Cell's ensuing timely intervention," said City Police Commissioner M P Dinesh.