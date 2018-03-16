KOCHI: The mindless trenching work by the KMRL for building sidewalks along the Metro stretch has been posing immense hardship to both the KSEB and the common public. On account of the unscientific cutting up of roads, several underground electricity cables have been damaged resulting in serial power outages at night in the sweltering heat forcing the hapless denizens to stay awake.

“Most of the cables were damaged by JCB machines used for digging up the road to construct drains. Last month alone, we managed to restore ruptured power cables in over 10 locations along the Metro stretch. The incidents at Desbahimani Junction and Landmark Road were the most recent ones. We were able to restore the power supply only after toiling for nearly six hours,” said the KSEB officers on condition of anonymity.

According to them, despite strict instructions to the KMRL to intimate the KSEB about the impending work, these are not being heeded. “It was due to sheer luck a Metro worker survived after being electrocuted while drilling the road at Palarivattom. We have issued strict instruction to the Metro to inform us of the ongoing construction activities but they chose to ignore it ,” said a KSEB officer.

“ The migrant workers engaged by the KMRL for the trenching work are totally clueless on the dangers involved. It was due to their mistake an 11 KV UG(underground) cable got ruptured at Desabhimani Junction, with the KSEB taking nearly five hours to mend it. The outage could not have happened at a more inopportune time - it took place barely hours before the exam for Class X students commenced, “ said a woman, the mother of a school-going child, who was among those protesting in front of Desabhimani Junction against erratic power supply.

However, Metro authorities said it is difficult to pick out the underground cables. “ There was immense pressure from the public to restore the footpaths as they have been complaining the accidents are happening due to the incomplete work on either side of the road,” said a KMRL officer .