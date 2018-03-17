KOCHI: KMRL relaunched its website on Friday with added features, including 3D Parallax technology for visual experience and live-chat. "Beyond just transportation and commuting, Kochi Metro opens up a new way of life that encompasses people, nature and sustainable development. With several firsts and an innovative design, it presents an advanced experience in integrated transportation to every commuter," said KMRL MD A P M Mohammed Hanish. He also released the first copy of the KMRL newsletter by handing over a copy to WRI CEO O P Agarwal.

Major features added to the website include open data initiative, widget to calculate fare between stations, live-chat support for customers, station locator, media and image gallery with more than 100 high-resolution photos and latest videos, social media integration, real-time parking slots availability at each station, press releases and monthly newsletter. The website is responsive on all screens and is mobile friendly.