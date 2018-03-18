KOCHI:With social platforms like YouTube and Smule becoming an easy platform to display and share one’s talent, people come across an outpour of such work these days.Happy and full of energy, city-based schoolgirl Aditi R Nair is one such talent, who loves to dabble with her creative skills. A class VIII student of Kendriya Vidyalaya Airforce Station, Akkulam and a member of the city-based girls-only band ‘Drutaah’, now owns a youtube channel named Aditi Rockzzz.

Aditi R Nair  B P Deepu

Aditi regularly uploads her recorded music videos, animation attempts and dubsmash int his channel. Her latest outing is a song ‘Boom Boom Click’, composed, directed and choreographed all by herself.

Aditi started to upload the videos about half a year ago and till now has uploaded over twenty videos, including the animation and dubsmash series. She started learning Carnatic music at the age of seven but western music had always interested her. Speaking about it, Aditi, for whom Micheal Jackson has been one of the inspirations, says, “My mother taught me a Hindi song first, which made me curious. But after she taught me a western song, it hooked me on to western”, she said.

According to the 13-year-old’s mother Radhika Nair, a singer herself, Aditi started showing a passion for music at a very young age. Radhika says, “Aditi used to hum tunes when she was around two and would later sing the songs which she hears.Be it in any language, she had the penchant to grasp it quickly and sing it. She would also write poems and songs which used to get published in school magazines”.

It was at her friends’ insistence that she started trying out dubsmashes as well as creating her own animation videos, and eventually she got interested in it. The young lass also plays the guitar, harmonium, keyboard as well as the Tabla. Her diary gives a series of comics and comic characters and stories that she has created from scratch, which she wishes to get published some day.

Sharing an interest in sports as well, especially Football, Athira finds time for all of her interests.

She also shares a love for photography through her blog https://kaplokato1234.wixsite.com/aditi.

The youngster is already working on her next composition and is planning to upload it by April.