KOCHI: A work of art to celebrate a theatre figure. With the play ‘Thoma Kariya, Kariya Thoma’, a few artistes have come together to celebrate the theatre personality Shijinath who passed away in May last year.The forum Positive Frames has come out with the play which will be staged first in the city. The play, which has been conceptualised and directed by theatre artists Amal Rajdev and Jose P Raphael, also has the duo essaying the four characters in the play.

“Shiji was one of our close friends and his death was very sudden. The greatest tribute we could give him as artistes is a work of art. And so we conceived the play that way,” says Amal.The 70-minute play scripted by Shyam is themed on the importance of loving one another. “The theme explores how imminent death is. In this short span of life we have, it is better to set aside petty ego and enmity and spend the life loving your kith and kin. The story revolves around this concept,” says Amal. The plot is sketched through three generations. Thoma, Thoma’s son Kariya, and Kariya’s son Joel, represents the three generations. The three different perspectives of these men, their relationships, and experiences form the basis of the storyline. The stark reality of life that death is imminent and can snatch away life and its joys is portrayed in a poignant way. Apart from showing the trivialities of having money, the importance of relationships, the play also takes a sarcastic take on the recent politics.

“The play just happened. Art is always like that, never forceful,” he says. “One day, Jose asked if we could do a play together. We discussed a concept and soon we met Shyam and things developed from then on,” he elaborates.Positive Frames had its origins in the early 2000s when friends and artists Amal Rajdev, Mahesh Narayan and Shijinath set up a film editing studio in the city. Situated right in the centre of the city, the space was frequented by the cultural milieu. Although Positive Frames wound up its operations a few years ago, the friends circle remains, rejoining to create the work of art.

Positive Frames is remembering the artist through the staging of the play. “We have followed a simple design and kept the set and designs minimalistic. We have streamlined the play in such a manner as our motive also involves popularising theatre among the public,” he adds.The play will also be staged in Neyattinkara which is Shijinath’s native place. The team intends to stage the play across the state.

The play will be staged on Saturday and Sunday at Ganesham auditorium in Thycaud at 6:30pm.