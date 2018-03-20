KOCHI: Satya Nadella, tech whiz and Chief Executive of Washington-headquartered Microsoft Corporation(MS) and Joseph Sirosh, head of its Artificial Intelligence(AI) unit are to address #Future, the two-day global digital summit, to be held at the Le Meridian Hotel here from Thursday. Nadella and Sirosh will be addressing the summit through video conference.Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, Federal Bank MD and CEO Shyam Srinivasan, Infosys co-founder and non executive chairman Nandan Nilekani, Infosys former CEO Kris Gopalakrishnan, Harvard economist Gita Gopinath, Aster DM Healthcare founder -chairman Dr Azad Mooppen, Harvard Medical School(HMS) faculty Ajith J Thomas, High Power IT Committee (HPIC)chairman S D Shibulal and fellow members V K Mathews and Duleep Sahadevan are among the top names scheduled to attend the summit.

The list of speakers also, includes Byju Raveendran, founder of Byju’s educational portal, top executives from Cisco Systems, Volvo India, Flytxt BV, UST Global, Lufthansa Group, Emirates Group, Dell EMC, Innovation Incubator Inc, US Federal Aviation Administration, Mapmygenome, INSEAD, FLYTXT, NASSCOM, E&Y and KPMG.

A brainchild of the HPIC headed by Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal, the conclave - which will hold discussions on disruptive technologies - is expected to draw up the road map for Kerala on the technological front, paving the way for a knowledge-driven digital future. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conference organised by the IT Department. The conference which will be attended by entrepreneurs, policymakers, startups and professionals from the corporate sector is themed on ‘Towards a Digital Future’.

“The #Future conference is a golden opportunity for startups and IT entrepreneurs in Kerala to interact with the giants from the tech and digital world. Revolutionary changes are happening in the technology sector and Kerala cannot remain a silent spectator. The conference will provide the showcase its achievement in the digital field,” said HPIC chairman Shibulal.“Technological advancements such as Artificial Intelligence(AI) is going to bring about drastic changes in almost all sectors of life, especially in the labour sector,” HPIC member V K Mathews pointed out.

#FUTURE will be the first-ever completely digitised event in Kerala using mobile-based services for registration, entry and communication. QR codes will be used for entry instead of ID cards. Delegates can get in touch with the speakers through Microsoft-based platform ‘Kaizala’, which enhances the conference experience. Industry bodies Nasscom, CII, TiE, Kerala Management Association, and GTECH are the industry partners while Ernst & Young is the Knowledge Partner. A highlight of the event is the digital experience theatre where select companies from different verticals undergoing digital transformation will provide a wholesome digital lifestyle experience to the visitors. HPIC member Rajesh Nair was also present.