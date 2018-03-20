KOCHI: The Kalasagar Awards for excellence in traditional performing arts will be presented on May 28 on the occasion of the 94th birth anniversary of Kalamandalam Krishnankutty Poduval, the founder of Kalasagar. The event will be held at the Changampuzha Park, Edappally with support from 'Kathakali Aswadaka Sadassu', Edappally.

Poduval, a self-taught maestro of kathakali percussion, excelled in the chenda by redefining its aesthetics as an audio accompaniment of classical dance-drama. Poduval's skills were groomed by legendary Moothamana Kesavan Namboodiri and Pattikkamthodi Ravunni Menon under whose watchful eyes the chenda exponent became a musical tour de force. Poduval had scripted and directed several kathakali plays like 'Bhishmaprathignya', 'Amba', 'Ashtapadiyattam', 'King Lear' and 'Snapakacharitham'.

The Kalasagar Awards are given in honour of artists in the field of kathakali - vesham, music, chenda, maddalam and chutty as well as bharathanatyam, mohiniyattom, kuchipudi, ottenthullal, chakyarkoothu, koodiyattom, thayambaka and panchavadyam — thimila, maddalam, edakka, thalam and kombu. The awardees will be selected through nominations from art lovers. The artists should be in the 40-70 age group.Nominations with complete details of the artists concerned should be sent to The Secretary, Kalasagar, Kavalappara, Shoranur, Palakkad on or before April 28.