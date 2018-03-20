KOCHI: It is a journey like never before. A journey through Kerala’s diverse culture that flows through centuries influenced and enriched by various religions, civilisations and trade relations with foreign countries.It is a walk down the path of history and heritage, understanding the colourful festivals, the vibrant dance forms, the fascinating martial arts and the tongue-tingling cuisine that showcase the rich and fabulous heritage we inherit.

The statewide history and heritage awareness tour undertaken by the State Archives Department arrived in Ernakulam district on Monday, providing an opportunity to the general public to understand Kerala’s rich heritage and the need to preserve its culture and tradition. “It’s an attempt to create awareness among the new generation about our heritage,” said archivist P K Sajeev. “We are trying to inspire students to understand our history and the need to protect our historical records. The tour vehicle displays inscriptions on the struggle of Kerala women to cover their breasts, about the time when the special permission of the ruler was needed for having a tiled house and of the inhuman practice of ‘smarthavicharam’, the trial of a Nambudiri woman for involving in illicit relationship and the consequent excommunication or ostracism. Many students participated enthusiastically in the discussions and asked questions about preserving historical records.”

Poet and Malayalam Department head S Joseph inaugurated the district segment of the tour at the Maharaja’s College on Monday. History Department head R Sreekumar also spoke on the occasion. Vinod Naranattu, a young magician, conversed with the students of Maharaja’s College on the origin of Malayalam language, the influence of culture and the activities of the Archives Department. College faculty, students and Archives Department employees attended the programme.

Another programme, inaugurated by K V Thomas MP, was held at Fort Kochi in the evening. Many school students attended the programme, with assistant archivist A A Abdul Nasar too in attendance. The heritage awareness tour will proceed to Palakkad on Tuesday and conclude in Thrissur next Monday.