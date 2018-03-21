KOCHI:Just like the ocean carries in its bosom a multitude of entities both great and small, Mahasagaram, a theatrical amalgamation of M T Vasudevan Nair’s various literary works, came alive on stage with multifarious characters.

Weaving in various moments from MT’s celebrated works, director Prasanth Narayanan took the audience through the memorable moments of MT’s oeuvre with ‘Mahasagaram’, the script of which has been penned by writer V R Sudheesh.

When slices from Nalukeetu, Iruttinte Atmavu, Kaalam, Kuttiyedathi , Valarthu Mrigangal , Manju, Nirmalyam and Asuravithu took to the stage, with MT’s narrative adding to its glory, the audience, who appeared in large numbers, were transported to the rich world the literary genius spun over the years.

Actors Surabhi Lakshmi, Nisthar Ahammed, Bineesh Kodiyeri, Akhilesh C V, Devanandini, Aathira, Sreelakshmi, Ashith, Master Akshay Pratap, Ananthu Nagendran, Ebin, Shinoj Poynadan, Jose John, and Sreekumar Ramakrishnan were part of the play.

The theatrical adaptation was inaugurated by Finance minister T M Thomas Isaac. He said:”The efforts to reinterpret the works of M T Vasudevan Nair has relevance as it is a resistance against attempts by certain people who are waiting to create a rift in the society.”

On Prasanth Narayanan’s statement that Malayalam theatre was going through a crisis, the Finance Minister opined that despite certain difficulties, the theatre would emerge out of the crisis in the days to come and the government would provide all support for the same.