KOCHI: Even as uncertainty looms large over the venue for India vs West Indies ODI cricket match scheduled to be held in the state in November, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), which owns Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, is weighing options regarding hosting both football and cricket matches at the stadium.

According to GCDA authorities, a final decision on the matter, whether to host the cricket match or Kerala Blasters’ ISL home matches, will be taken only after consulting an expert committee.“An expert committee will be appointed by GCDA to conduct a feasibility study on whether both cricket and football matches can be held at the stadium in November this year,” GCDA chairman C N Mohanan said. The opinion of the experts will be taken into consideration. The final decision will be made in consultation with the state government.

The GCDA chairman told media persons one can’t be adamant that Thiruvananthapuram should host only cricket while football matches are to be held in Kochi. However, a final decision will be taken only after consultation with the state government, he added.

It will take around 20 to 25 days to replace the cricket pitch with football turf if a match is hosted at Kaloor stadium. According to GCDA officers, they are capable of arranging a cricket pitch without damaging the football turf.

“Since the ISL fixtures for the next season are yet to be scheduled, the Blasters games can be arranged to not to be right after the cricket tourney,” Mohanan said.The reports about hosting the ODI match at Kaloor stadium kicked up a social media storm after football players and fans came out against tearing up of the grass pitch. Following this, on Wednesday, GCDA convened a meeting between the representatives of the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) and Kerala Football Association (KFA).

“During the meeting, we decided both the sports associations need to work together to reach an amicable solution. We will see how much time it will take to restore the ground to a condition where football can be played after the ODI match,” said Anilkumar P, KFA general secretary.

Anilkumar said they are in talks with the state cricket association to implore the possibility of moving the upcoming ODI to Thiruvananthapuram and laying the cricket pitch sometime around March 2019 so that the upcoming ISL season is not affected.

Meanwhile, KCA president Ronklin John said a decision regarding the venue will be reached during the association’s general body meeting to be held on March 24. “We are confident both cricket and football can happen at Kochi. Even if we lay a cricket pitch, the damage done to the turf can be repaired in a couple of weeks’ time,” said Ronklin.

“The feedback from the cricket fans that we received is that it will be better to have the cricket matches in Kochi. But, KCA wants cricket to grow in all parts of the state. Our plan always has been to alternate between Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram -- the two venues we have leased at the moment,” said Ronklin.