KOCHI: The first set of boats under the Rs 747-crore Water Metro project will be rolled out in May 2019. Stating that the project is progressing as per schedule, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) managing director A P M Mohammed Hanish said here on Thursday the tender proceedings for the procurement of the boats will be initiated early next month.

He was talking to reporters along with the representatives of German developmental bank KfW which is funding the project. Urban development and mobility project manager Angelika Zwicky and shipbuilding expert Martin Nybo were in Kochi on a two-day visit, evaluating the progress of the ambitious project.

“The KfW team had detailed discussions with the General Consultant and KMRL officials," Hanish said.

"They discussed the best propulsion system, the type of boats required and the operation and maintenance of the boats. After the discussions, we have decided to go straight to tenders. Our plan is to roll out the first set of boats by May 2019. The remaining boats will be pressed into service in a phase-to-phase manner. We are hopeful of rolling out the entire 76 boats in the Greater Kochi area by 2020.”

At the meeting, the KfW appreciated the fact the project is on schedule. Based on the updated traffic survey, Zwicky said, the number of boats has been changed from 78 to 76, with more numbers of higher capacity (100 pax) boats. Three additional jetties are being added to the project, increasing the number of jetties from 38 to 41, and thus enabling KMRL to achieve a higher level of passenger service.

As per the new plan, 50 boats will have a capacity to carry 100 passengers each while the remaining 26 will be smaller boats with a passenger capacity of 50 each. “The network will be increased on the basis of the local demand and ridership,” said Hanish.

Technical Support

KfW has also put forth a proposal for accompanying measure (grant-based technical support for contributing to sustainable, long-term viability of Water Metro) to introduce and establish best practices in the field of Operation and Maintenance worth around 5 million Euros. This grant will enable KMRL set up the organisational structure for the Water Metro, bring in more efficiency in operation, help in imparting training and capacity-building for the staff and implement best-in-class maintenance facilities for the entire fleet.

“The grant is not in the form of financial borrowing but will be offered as a service by KfW in the form of technical expertise. The KfW will provide technical experts for two to three years for helping the KMRL team in the operation and maintenance of the ferry services,” Hanish said.