KOCHI: The ground preparation work for the construction of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) building began here on Friday in the presence of District Collector K Mohammed Y Safirulla, who is also the special officer of CCRC.

The building will be constructed in 12.3 acres of land. The estimated cost for the ground preparation, which is expected to be completed in four months, is estimated to be around Rs 4.6 crore. The district collector said the construction of the building would begin within two months.

The tender for the construction of the building, which will be around 5 lakh sq ft, will be floated next week. The building work is expected to be completed in 24 months and the project will be ready for commissioning in 2020. Recently, the state government had included the project under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board and had granted Rs 379.73 crore for it.

The new building is envisioned as an in-patient facility which will have 400 beds and an outpatient facility efficient enough to cater to 800 patients per day. Eighty beds will be kept apart for chemotherapy. Eight theatres, nuclear medicine department, radiation oncology and Linac machines have been included in the plan for CCRC.

Centralised air-conditioning, a parking area which can accommodate 350 cars, 15 lifts and 24-hour electricity supply are also part of the project. CCRC will also have a modern hospital information system, emergency/casualty departments, community oncology, Santwana treatment, library and a cancer registry.

The OP facility of CCRC was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in 2016.