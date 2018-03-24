KOCHI: Kerala has a range of technological innovations, which, if successfully tapped, have the potential to make it the most digitally advanced state in India, said Dinu John Parel, Dover Corporations Global CIO. He was speaking at a session on ‘Technology Disruption and Inclusion' at #Future, the global digital summit at Le Meridian hotel on Friday.

“Kerala can follow the success model of Estonia, which has become a completely digitalised. Estonia could achieve the feat as it had a common objective. To make it work here, all the constituents, including enterprises, corporates and citizens, should come together,” he said.

S D Shibulal, chairman of the state government's High Power IT Committee, said Kerala needs to leverage its full potential to lead a technological revolution.

“In my perception, Kerala can grow as a cashless society, run completely on sustainable energy with zero waste discharge. These aspirations are enough to create more innovations, which will generate more opportunities and talents,” he said.