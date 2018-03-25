KOCHI: Muhammed Shibin, a seventh-semester BTech student of the School of Engineering, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), has been invited by Google to participate in the Google I/O 2018 conference to be held at Mountain View in the US from May 8 to 10.

He was selected as one among the top 10 innovators from India who were chosen for the Rajeev Circle Fellowship programme. He will spend a month in the US in which he will get a chance to visit tech companies such as Google, Facebook, Twitter, Uber, among others in Silicon Valley. Apart from Google I/O 2018, Shibin will also attend the Facebook Developer Conference, TiEcon and Maker Faire. Shibin is the son of Moideen Koya and Shahida and belongs to Neeleswaram, Kozhikode district.