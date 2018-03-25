KOCHI: Dr Shejoy P Joshua explains on Traumatic brain injury, its causes and preventions

Traumatic brain injury (TBI), a significant public health problem, is a leading cause of disability and mortality in all regions of the globe despite advancement in prevention and treatments.

Its global incidence is rising and it is predicted to surpass many diseases as a major cause of death and disability by the year 2020. India has the unenviable position of having the highest rate of TBI in the world. It is estimated that nearly 1.5–2 million persons are injured and 1 million die every year in India.

World Head Injury Awareness Day that falls on March 20th is intended to raise awareness of the impact of having minor or major head injuries to the brain and quality of life of a person. This is to give importance to the different safety precautions one can take to prevent such injuries or at least reduce the risk of serious brain damage.

Causes

There are three main causes of head injury that are motor vehicle, bicycle or vehicle-pedestrian accidents that make up for about 50% of cases, falls (25%) and violence (20%).One study done at the JPN apex trauma center, New Delhi found that the reasons for high incidence of TBI include a very low degree of public health awareness about vehicular trauma, decreased legislation and enforcement for over-speeding, traffic signal violations, not using restraining devices, helmets and drunken-driving. Falls were observed mostly in children aged below 5 years. In India, 95% of trauma victims do not receive optimal care or proper management during the “golden hour” period after an injury takes place, and half of those who die from TBI do so within the first 2 hour of injury in our country.

Complications

A head injury can cause damage to vital parts of the central nervous system including the brain. This can affect the overall health and well-being of the person negatively. Even a minor case of head injury can result in severe repercussions if it is not treated in time. Thus, it is important to seek early medical help after any head injury. This can help prevent complications like memory loss, paralysis and even death.

Preventions

There are many ways to protect our head and brain from injury. Even simple ways can have a significant impact in preventing serious head injury. The best way is to practice utmost safety precautions for the use of safety equipment.

Here are some easy to implement recommendations that can help prevent serious head injury:

1)Always wear a seatbelt when in an automobile

2)Use an appropriate safety seat for children

3)Do not drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol

4)Always wear a helmet when riding a bicycle, scooter or motorcycle

5)Use the rails when going up/down stairways and never run on stairs

6)Provide adequate lighting in dangerous areas like steep stairs

7)Provide the right safety equipment for all workers

8)Display important safety information in the workplace

Even the simplest head injury can have serious repercussions on a person’s health and well-being.The best thing to do is to prevent head injuries in the first place. This can be done easily by using safety equipment and practicing safety guidelines at all times especially in dangerous environments.

When driving or riding an automobile, always wear your seatbelt. Use the appropriate helmet in construction areas and when riding a bicycle, scooter or motorcycle. You can help spread the word and raise awareness of the head injury problem that is a major crisis today.

Dr Shejoy P Joshua,

MS, DNB, MCh. (AIIMS, New Delhi)

Senior Specialist, Neurosciences COE, Aster Medcity