KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) on Tuesday charged an NRI with a fine of Rs 22 lakh for having operated a luxury car with Puducherry registration in Ernakulam district.

MVD will intensify its crackdown in the coming days as it has already served notices to people operating Puducherry-registered vehicles in the district. The NRI owned a Porsche Cayenne, worth Rs 1.10 crore.

“We had sent a notice to the owner a few days ago and he remitted the fine at the MVD office on Tuesday,” MVD Inspector Biju Isaac said.

Last week, around 60 vehicles registered in Puducherry were fined by MVD in Ernakulam, with nearly Rs 6 crore being collected.

“The initial data showed around 257 Puducherry-registered vehicles are operating in Ernakulam, most of them being high-end vehicles. We have decided to intensify the drive from next week,” the officer said.