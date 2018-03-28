KOCHI:Some women are always curious to know about the tips they can follow to make themselves look more beautiful. As an answer to all these queries, Nykaa.com one of India’s leading beauty retailer visited Kochi with the signature ‘Nykaa Beauty Bar’ event to allow customers a one-to-one experience with leading beauty brands from across India and the world. Nykaa.com was launched in 2012 by Falguni Nayar with the vision to offer customers the best of beauty products along with interactive content to allow customers to discover their beauty regimes.

The Kochi edition of the Beauty Bar was hosted at Le Meridien, where guests enjoyed personalised makeup and hairstyling sessions, wellness consults with beauty experts and recommendations on the best products and tips for solving their beauty dilemmas. While offering a quintessential Nykaa experience, the event focused on natural and nature inspired beauty, with consultations from leading Ayurvedic beauty brands - Biotique and Indulekha. In addition to this, TRESemmé presented a new botanical hair care range and makeup label NYX Cosmetics showcased a paraben-free line, along with Nykaa’s in-house collection of beauty & make up products and an organic, natural range of soaps titled ‘Nykaa Soap Story’.

Falguni Nayar

India’s leading blogger Shreya Jain, was also present to give customers insights into the latest natural beauty trends and launches. This is the 8th city the event format has been hosted in, following Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Jaipur. ‘We are excited to present The Beauty Bar in Kochi with special focus on naturally-led beauty solutions. Kochi is an important market for Nykaa as one of our top 15 cities. Our sales show a thoroughly evolved beauty customer from this part of India, with interest in the latest nature inspired beauty trends and niche products. It’s was very exciting for me to be able to meet these customers for the first time who are so beauty savvy and happy to experiment with new trends in beauty ’, said FalguniNayar, Founder & CEO, Nykaa.com.

Since its launch in 2012, Nykaa has grown to become the leading beauty retailer in India with 850+ brands and over 80,000 products. Along with being an online powerhouse, Nykaa.com has an omni-channel presence across the country with 14 retail stores across Mumbai, Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Pune & Amritsar. Nykaa currently has two store formats – Nykaa On Trend and Nykaa Luxe. The Nykaa On Trend format houses a wide selection of best selling beauty products, with the Luxe stores focusing on prestigious beauty brands.