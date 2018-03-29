KOCHI: A panel discussion on ‘Going Places: Safety, Comfort and Convenience of Women in Public Transport’ on Wednesday shed light on the challenges before women using public transport and working in the sector, besides putting forth measures to make public transport women-friendly.The discussion was part of the third edition of the Kochi Public Transport Day campaign on the theme ‘Women and Public Transport’. The panellists included architect and urban planner Monolita Chatterjee, Ajina Mohan, Kudumbashree District Mission representative; Aswathy Dilip, urban designer/senior programme manager, Institute for Transportation & Development Policy; and Namrata Khona, corporate trainer/consultant.

The session was moderated by Sara John, senior project associate, Centre for Public Policy Research.

Monolita said while social development indices are high in Kerala, it is shameful that most of our women are not working.“Accessibility could be one of the reasons. One of the problems I have faced in Kochi is the last mile connectivity,” she said.

Aara quoted a survey to point out that a majority of the women said they have faced harassment in public transport. CPPR survey also revealed women use public transport more than men do, she said.Khona said “Many of us aspire to see the public transport of Europe or Dubai here. I see the parameters of using PT as safety, convenience and frequency.” The Kochi Public Transport Day, organised by Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), saw the campaigners marching from Rainbow Bridge, Marine Drive, to Lalan Tower at High Court Junction holding placards that spread the message of promoting public transport and safe, accessible and convenient transport for women.

Later, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) honoured four metro passengers of highest patronage in the month of March with the ‘Shreshtasanchari Puraskaram’. Speaking on the occasion, KMRL chief Mohammed Hanish emphasised safe and secure travel for women utilising various modes of public transport as the need of the hour. He added that promoting public transport by providing necessary comfort to women is of utmost importance in today’s world.