KOCHI: A 37-year-old woman on Thursday was arrested for allegedly cultivating cannabis (ganja) plants at her residence in Kathrikadavu. On a tip-off, the Ernakulam North Police raided the house near Paul’s Hospital on Vattekadu Road, Kaloor, and seized fiveganja plants, being grown in flower pots.

The police arrested Mary Ann Clement of Josun House, Kathirkadavu, Kaloor, who is working as a tourist guide and insurance agent.

According to the officers, the accused, who is unmarried, has been staying with her mother. “Five plants at a height of 6.5 feet and six months old were seized from the residence of the accused. During interrogation the accused confessed the ganja plants were handed over to her by one of her friends,” said Ernakulam North SI Vipin Das.

The residence of the accused was put under the surveillance for the past two days following the tip-off. The ganja plants were planted in five flowerpots and placed on the terrace of the single-storeyed building. During the course of the investigation, the accused confessed to planting and growing them for six months. However, she did not disclose the identity of her associates, an officer said.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985. “She will be produced before the court on Friday,” said Vipin Das.