Cochin Shipyard commences block erection for two vessels

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has commenced block erection of two cargo vessels for Andaman and Nicobar Administration. The block erection ceremony is one of the important milestones in the construction of a ship. Union Minister for Shipping Nitin Gadkari was the chief guest at the function.

The ships will have a capacity to carry 500 passengers and 150 tonnes of cargo.

The CSL has already secured the contract for building two vessels with a capacity of 1,200 passengers and 1,000 tonnes cargo for the Andaman and Nicobar administration. The contracts were awarded under the ‘Make-in- India’ initiative of the Government of India. CSL CMD Madhu S Nair welcomed the gathering. Directors of the CSL, representatives of Andaman and Nicobar administration, Shipping Corporation of India, Indian Register of Shipping, American Bureau of Shipping, officers, supervisors and workmen of the CSL attended the function.

The vessel is designed as a modern high-quality passenger vessel for inter-island service and for occasional mainland transfer. It is suitable for carrying 500 passengers and 150 tonnes of cargo.