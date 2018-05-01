Home Cities Kochi

Cochin Shipyard commences block erection for two vessels

The vessel is designed as a modern high-quality passenger vessel for inter-island service and for occasional mainland transfer.

Published: 01st May 2018 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2018 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

File Photo of Cochin Shipyard

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has commenced block erection of two cargo vessels for Andaman and Nicobar Administration. The block erection ceremony is one of the important milestones in the construction of a ship. Union Minister for Shipping Nitin Gadkari was the chief guest at the function.
The ships will have a capacity to carry 500 passengers and 150 tonnes of cargo.

The CSL has already secured the contract for building two vessels with a capacity of 1,200 passengers and 1,000 tonnes cargo for the Andaman and Nicobar administration. The contracts were awarded under the ‘Make-in- India’ initiative of the Government of India. CSL CMD Madhu S Nair welcomed the gathering. Directors of the CSL, representatives of Andaman and Nicobar administration, Shipping Corporation of India, Indian Register of Shipping, American Bureau of Shipping, officers, supervisors and workmen of the CSL attended the function.

The vessel is designed as a modern high-quality passenger vessel for inter-island service and for occasional mainland transfer. It is suitable for carrying 500 passengers and 150 tonnes of cargo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cochin Shipyard
More from this section

After a decade, firm pays Kerala MVD Rs 8.8 lakh as road tax

Handcuffs

Drug peddling: Two persons held in Kochi

Kerala's Paravoor block panchayat creates 2.69 lakh MGNRES opportunities; Stands first in district

IPL2018
Videos
Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI Photo)
Lalu Prasad Yadav family members angry over his discharge from AIIMS
Rustom Costume Controversy: Nothing wrong on selling movie’s ‘navy costume’, says Ashoke Pandit
Gallery
DMK MP Kanimozhi called on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) President and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Chennai on Monday. | EPS
Kanimozhi calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao
The soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' (cast and crew in picture) was the top winner of the 45th annual Daytime Emmy Awards held on Sunday night at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. Mario Lopez, who co-hosted the ceremony with Sheryl Underwood said that it was 'not a show about politics'. Even so, there was the occasional mention of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements and Bill Cosby's guilty verdict. Take a look at all the big winners.
IN PICTURES | Who won what at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards