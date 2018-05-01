Drug peddling: Two persons held in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The city police on Monday arrested two persons, including a Sudan national, on charges of drug peddling. Bashar Kamal, 26, a Sudan national and Borris Ram, 25, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, are the arrested, police said. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the secret location at Cheppanam where the accused had been staying and seized drugs, including MDMA, Hashish and ganja, among other things.

According to officers, Bashar Kamal, who pursues a pharmacy course at a private college in Erode Tamil Nadu, was known by the moniker 'Mambe' among the drug dealers' network in Mumbai, Goa and Bengaluru.

Borris Ram, a racer by profession who currently operates a taxi in Kochi, used to traffic ganja to Kerala through the Amaravila Check-post in Thiruvananthapuram.