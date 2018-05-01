Skills Kerala-2018: Volunteers make the most of platform

By Express News Service

KOCHI:‘India Skills Kerala 2018’, envisaged as an arena to celebrate world-class excellence in skills and as an avenue for youngsters to showcase their functional and vocational skills, turned out to be the perfect platform for students from the Industrial Training Institute (ITI). They had enrolled as volunteers for the event.

The three-day event - organised jointly by the Industrial Training Department and the Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence (KASE), the nodal agency for the state government’s Skill Development Mission - concluded on Monday.

Eighty-eight boys and 24 girls from the Government ITI and the Government ITI for Women at Kalamassery volunteered for the event which saw youth from across the state vying for honours in 20 trades. Students from all the ITIs in the state were provided with free entries.

The first and second year MBA students from the Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) had been appointed as the 'shadow resources'. The 25 volunteers from KITTS extended a warm welcome to the guests, including the Chief Minister, at the event. They had undergone training in guest relations in a meet conducted by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

The student volunteers were selected based on their trade and subject to ensure each of them was capable enough to carry out duties assigned to them.

“Most of the 20 trades showcased at the event are taught in ITIs," said Sriram Venkitaraman director, Employment & Training, and managing director, KASE.

"So it was a great opportunity for the students to participate in the event, both as participants and volunteers. These students will be able to influence other students and pave the way for greater participation of the Industrial Training Institutes. They will also develop a sense of ownership which could enhance their skills and training.”

K S Dharmarajan, Industrial Training Department additional director and the state NSS programme coordinator, said: “With each new volunteer activity comes training. These skills may seem basic or trivial at the time of training, but may also provide building blocks for future success. We are immensely happy to be a part of this event and provide such opportunities for the students.”

The programme presented exciting new learning opportunities and enriching experiences for the students, said Rajappan P K, principal, Government ITI, Arakuzha.

"The benefits of volunteering are endless. They are talented ones. On this platform, they can work and learn according to their trades,” he said.