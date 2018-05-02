Home Cities Kochi

Beating the heat

lThe rise in temperature has caused a  spurt in the sale of air conditionersl According to various shop owners, there is a 20 per cent rise in the sale 

Published: 02nd May 2018

By Jijo Malayil 
Express News Service

KOCHI: The peak summer months have descended on Kerala and as expected, there is a hike in the sale of air-conditioners. In Kochi, with the temperatures touching the peak level and set to soar even further, shops across the city are reporting a rising demand for electronics to bring respite to the sweltering heat. 
“There is at least a 30 per cent rise in demand for air-conditioners with respect to the last year.

We witness great demand for our own ‘reconnect’ brand ACs which are comparatively cheaper than other well-known brands. Demand for these electronic goods continue throughout the year, only slowing down during the monsoon months” says, Anil Kumar, a sales team lead at Reliance Digital, Edappally. 

According to Anil, the sale of air-coolers has slowed down as the rising humidity levels in the city are rendering them ineffective. However, there are many who still bet on air-coolers as they are a more economical way to compact heat.

“I opted for an air-cooler as it helps cuts down the heat without burning a hole in my pocket”, says Rajan, a resident of Edappally. “People opting for these electronics are getting more conscious about its energy consumption ratings and new technologies on offer. Many are insisting on models with the ‘inverter technology’, which makes it more energy efficient” says Sudesh CS, sales head, Bismi Home Appliances Group. 

He says inverter AC sales account for about 80 per cent sold this  year. Last year, it accounted for only 20 per cent of the total  sales. Sudesh says a 1.0-ton inverter AC can be had for  Rs 24,000. Sudesh reiterates the fact that air-coolers are not in demand as it only accounts for negligible sales numbers when compared to AC sales. The spike in AC sales is further accentuated by multiple offers like discounts up to 25 per cent, EMI facility, free installation and extended warranty.

