‘Make Kalamezhuthu secular to popularise it’

 As an art form that combines drawing, sculpting and music, ‘kalamezhuthu’ has a unique place in Kerala’s culture, but it needs to be made secular for it to be popularized and accessible, said artist

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As an art form that combines drawing, sculpting and music, ‘kalamezhuthu’ has a unique place in Kerala’s culture, but it needs to be made secular for it to be popularized and accessible, said artist and art and culture expert Satyapal.“Kalamezhuthu is not  painting, but an inspiration; a process that shows collective consciousness. Many different art forms like chitram (painting), shilpam (sculpting), nritham (dancing), thalam (rhythm) and natyam (performance) come together in this functional art form,” Satyapal said.

He was speaking at Abhimukham, a meet organised by Sahapedia.org to discuss the ancient ritualistic art practice. Abhimukham, organized by Sahapedia.org, an open online resource, is a monthly talk series on subjects relating to art, heritage and culture of India designed to expand public knowledge. 

