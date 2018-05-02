Metro Rail ‘connects’ with  shoppers  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major relief for shoppers at Lulu Mall, the corridor connecting the Kochi Metro Rail’s Edapally station and the shopping mall is likely to be opened by the end of this month.

“About 90 per cent of the Kochi Metro passengers getting down at Edapally station is proceeding to Lulu Mall. The corridor will ease the congestion at Edappally,” said officials.

Almost all big cities including Dubai, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Shanghai etc have direct entry into the shopping malls from the metro stations, said a KMRL official, adding that once the corridor is opened, shoppers to Lulu Mall from Aluva can avoid the heavy road traffic by parking their vehicles at the Aluva station, said the official. Even in Bengaluru, the ‘Namma Metro’ provide direct access to the Mantri Mall.

“The purpose of the metro rail is to reduce pollution and congestion.

This will be served once the corridor is opened,” the official said, adding that the last stretch of the work is going on at the moment. “We are hoping to open the corridor by the end of this month, or early next month,” the official said.The Kochi Metro will also tie-up with other city malls and apartments for building a direct corridor to the metro stations.

Already, Chennai Silks at MG Road has entered into an agreement with the metro rail for direct corridor at the MG Road station. Similarly, a 300-apartment complex at Edapally (opposite to the Lulu Mall) has also expressed its willingness to have a direct corridor to the metro station. “We are ready to provide the corridor as long as they are willing to share the cost.

The exclusive corridors will help commercial establishments, which are worried about traffic congestion and parking space, to get boost their business too. “It’s a win-win situation,” said the official.

The shopping malls and commercial establishments hope to increase the footfalls by providing direct metro access to their facilities.