Home Cities Kochi

A non-existent prepaid counter

Besides autorickshaw drivers who continue to fleece commuters, the irregular working of the prepaid auto services at the railway stations too has hit the passengers hard. 

Published: 06th May 2018 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Besides autorickshaw drivers who continue to fleece commuters, the irregular working of the prepaid auto services at the railway stations too has hit the passengers hard. According to Maya Nair, a regular traveller, the lack of prepaid autorickshaw services at the back entrance of the South Railway station is causing hardships. “People who alight at the South Railway Station have to depend on prepaid booths set up at the front and the back entrance. Though the one at the front entrance functions regularly, the booth at the back opens rarely. And even if it does, it would require some divine intervention for an autorickshaw to come by,” she said. 

The sight of the prepaid bill acts as a deterrent. “I had to wait for nearly 30 minutes for an auto near the prepaid booth. I noted that the auto drivers were not stopping due to the prepaid bill in my hand. But once I hid it, I was able to flag an auto. However, when I showed him the prepaid bill, he said, it won’t count and I will have to pay the fare he charges,” said Anusree Mathew, a government employee. 

Apparently, the problem is being caused by a group of drivers who live in the nearby colony. An autorickshaw driver under the condition of anonymity said drivers other than the colony members are not allowed to provide service in the area. It becomes even more troublesome when these drivers refuse rides to nearby areas and if they do it will be for fares beyond imagination. 

According to traffic police officers, the counter operates on all days. They said, “The city traffic police have taken the complaint seriously and assured to deal with the situation after conducting a probe.”
According to the autorickshaw drivers, the reason behind the drivers not cooperating with the prepaid service is the low rate. “On top of this, the online taxi services are eating into our portion of the revenue. We too have to make ends meet,” an auto driver said.(With inputs from Jery Joy Jimmy & Salva Joy)

Travel woes
Passenger say the lack of prepaid autorickshaws 
at the back entrance of South Railway station is causing hardships

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

MCRZ notification: Kerala Latin Catholic Association demands govt intervention

Kocho: Over 6,000 attend ‘Saukhyam’ medical camp

Kochi: Rubber sector upbeat on Turkey’s ‘EOI’
 

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats