Redesigning the traditional khadi

Richrd K Martin and Rahmath Beevi M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A young fashion designer from Kochi with a passion for storytelling has introduced a new label titled ‘Inkpikle’. The contemporary cloth line set on redefining the traditional khadi, is becoming popular among the customers. Athira Mannali, a graduate from NIFT is giving a new twist to the ethnic cloth material and hence giving it a wider reach.

“Khadi creates zero carbon footprint and is eco-friendly. The idea was to present the Indian khadi storied with ink,” said Athira. On enquiring about the unusual name, ‘Inkpikle’, she said it is a play of ink pigments, dye and marbling used together to create the patterns on the dresses. On the design and style, she mentioned the Inkpikle’s style is usually a statement print on an otherwise muted garment.

It brings out an affinity to Indian cultural stories, and hence a soulful khadi line which connects to the roots. Athira highlighted khadi has a general acceptance among the public. “With more and more people choosing to pursue simple and environment friendly lifestyles, khadi and handwoven textiles are much sought after by people who want to shop ethically and want to wear breathable fuss-free clothes,” she said.

s a result she says she makes sure the sustainable material is not boring and is something people can take pride in as a conscious and ethical choice, added Athira. Currently settled in Dubai, Athira now works with clusters in Murshidabad in Kolkata and villages in Kerala and in Paravur. Her next collection is planned to be launched for Onam.