Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: Rubber sector upbeat on Turkey’s ‘EOI’  

The state accounts for roughly  90 per cent of the natural rubber(NR) produced in the country.

Published: 07th May 2018 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Labourers at work in a rubber and arecanut plantation | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh

By Jijo Malayil
Express News Service

KOCHI: Signalling hopes for the beleaguered rubber industry, the visiting Turkish delegation’s ‘expression of interest’(EOI) in procuring more raw rubber and rubber products from Kerala at the meeting with the captains of the state’s rubber industry.  The state accounts for roughly  90 per cent of the natural rubber(NR) produced in the country. N M Mathew, Rubber Board of India former director, whom the 14-member team from Ankara’s rubber industry had met on Saturday, said Turkey which has a fairly well established rubber manufacturing industry.

According to him, the low rubber prices could be the combined  result of the rising oil prices  and the synthetic rubber rates which had a spin-off effect on the demand for NR.  The low prices have led to under-production among cultivators which led to the shortfall in domestic production, Mathew said.  However,  the production will increase significantly once the prices pick up. The prices of imported rubber prices are currently `10-12 less compared to locally produced rubber, making the imports more profitable for the large rubber-consuming industries.

“The lower cost of production makes the NR from places like Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia significantly cheaper . But, we generally expect the prices of NR to pick up as the global economy registers a significant growth,” says Siby Monippally, general secretary, Indian Rubber Growers’ Association.  He called upon the Centre to announce a comprehensive package for sustainable development of plantations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rubber

Comments

More from this section

MCRZ notification: Kerala Latin Catholic Association demands govt intervention

Kocho: Over 6,000 attend ‘Saukhyam’ medical camp

Kochi Mayor, Opposition harden stance
 

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats