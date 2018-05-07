Home Cities Kochi

Mission Vyttila unclogging gets underway; encroachments removed

District Collector Muhammad Y Safirulla has evicted encroachments on both sides of the road near Vyttila underpass

Published: 07th May 2018 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

District Collector Muhammad Y Safirulla monitoring the eviction activities at Vyttila

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To widen the road and ease the heavy traffic snarl following overbridge construction at Vyttilla, the special squad, led by District Collector Muhammad Y Safirulla has evicted encroachments on both sides of the road near Vyttila underpass. Despite the warning from the authorities, many parts of the service road were encroached upon by shops or vendors. Earlier, the Revenue Department has marked the eviction from Service Road to the junction. Compound walls of few private establishments, parking area and advertisement hoardings were removed.

The District Collector directed to remove the nursery functioning illegally on the one cent land here. 
The vegetable shops, roadside eateries and petty shops on the road were relocated as per the National Highway border limits and the road was levelled using JCB. The shop owners whose establishments functioning on the road from Vyttila junction to Mobility Hub, were given a daytime to remove the encroachments.

The narrow and heavily-encroached junction is the biggest bottleneck on the stretch, and it has been witnessing serpentine traffic snarls. Besides, the authorities will shift the electric posts, telephone posts and reconstruct the drainage on the Service Road to its extreme end to widen the road. The road leading to Vyttila Mobile Hub is witnessing heavy traffic congestions. People’s representatives, residents’ associations, merchant bodies, and NGOs have been expressing dissatisfaction over the congestion. The District Collector set up a special squad following the widespread complaints.Thahasildar (LR) P R Radhika and NH PWD officers were part of the squad.

Illegal structures

Compound walls of few private establishments, parking area and advertisement hoardings were removed. The District Collector directed to remove the nursery functioning illegally.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mission Vyttila

Comments

More from this section

MCRZ notification: Kerala Latin Catholic Association demands govt intervention

Kocho: Over 6,000 attend ‘Saukhyam’ medical camp

Kochi: Rubber sector upbeat on Turkey’s ‘EOI’
 

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats