Mission Vyttila unclogging gets underway; encroachments removed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To widen the road and ease the heavy traffic snarl following overbridge construction at Vyttilla, the special squad, led by District Collector Muhammad Y Safirulla has evicted encroachments on both sides of the road near Vyttila underpass. Despite the warning from the authorities, many parts of the service road were encroached upon by shops or vendors. Earlier, the Revenue Department has marked the eviction from Service Road to the junction. Compound walls of few private establishments, parking area and advertisement hoardings were removed.

The District Collector directed to remove the nursery functioning illegally on the one cent land here.

The vegetable shops, roadside eateries and petty shops on the road were relocated as per the National Highway border limits and the road was levelled using JCB. The shop owners whose establishments functioning on the road from Vyttila junction to Mobility Hub, were given a daytime to remove the encroachments.

The narrow and heavily-encroached junction is the biggest bottleneck on the stretch, and it has been witnessing serpentine traffic snarls. Besides, the authorities will shift the electric posts, telephone posts and reconstruct the drainage on the Service Road to its extreme end to widen the road. The road leading to Vyttila Mobile Hub is witnessing heavy traffic congestions. People’s representatives, residents’ associations, merchant bodies, and NGOs have been expressing dissatisfaction over the congestion. The District Collector set up a special squad following the widespread complaints.Thahasildar (LR) P R Radhika and NH PWD officers were part of the squad.

Illegal structures

Compound walls of few private establishments, parking area and advertisement hoardings were removed. The District Collector directed to remove the nursery functioning illegally.

