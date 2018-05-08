Kitco bags consultancy projects of BEL and HAL

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Kitco Ltd, a technical consultancy organisation from Kerala, is making rapid strides in defence and aviation sectors by bagging major consultancy projects of public sector Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

Kitco has bagged the contract for technical consultancy for the project overcoming stiff competition posed by leading players such as Engineers India Ltd, Mecon India and Tata Consultancy Services, said Sajith Kumar EV, senior consultant, Kitco Ltd.

BEL is setting up a Defence Systems Integration Complex in 919 acres of land in Palasamudram in Ananthapuram district of Andhra Pradesh. The project is to be implemented in two phases or more – the first phase costing Rs 195 crore involves setting up of weapon system integration, beacon facilities and hard stands.

The scope of the consultancy involves design, tendering and execution of factory complex, development of strategic business units with state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for missile electronics integration. Kitco Ltd will function as consultants for all the electrical,civil and mechanical works in the project.

Phase II involves Homeland Security (HLS), weapon manufacturing, UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle),

Electronic Warfare Test Range and bunkers for missile storage. Blast proof buildings and elevation towers will also be added in later stages. Kitco is involved in the preparation of master plan for Phase II.

HAL Engine Project

HAL is planning to develop aircraft engines at its Aero Engine Research and Development Center (AERDC) in Bengaluru to be set up at a cost of Rs 140 crore. At present, the company is using Rolls Royce and GE engines that are imported at a high cost. Kitco Ltd has bagged the consultancy for setting up the AERDC. The new centre to be set up in 8 acres of land adjacent to present engines division will have facilities to develop parts of the new engine, Prototype Shop, testing beds, administration and design departments.