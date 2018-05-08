Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: CPM march to Corporation headquarters

The CPM district secretariat on Monday launched a blistering attack on Mayor Soumini Jain over the issues surrounding the Roll-on, Roll-off (Ro-Ro) service.

Published: 08th May 2018 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CPM district secretariat on Monday launched a blistering attack on Mayor Soumini Jain over the issues surrounding the Roll-on, Roll-off (Ro-Ro) service, the abrupt suspension of which has led to a major loss of face for the Corporation. The party will take out a march to the Corporation headquarters on Tuesday in protest against the delay in resuming the Ro-Ro service.

"The recent 'drama' in which the Mayor was hospitalised was a deliberate attempt to deflect the public's attention from the Ro-Ro issue. It was as per a drama scripted by K V Thomas MP the Mayor, who was safely escorted out of the Corporation office by the police, later got herself admitted to hospital," alleged CPM district secretary P Rajeev.

He further said the Corporation had not taken any safety measures prior to launching the state-of-the-art facility. "The Ro-Ro vessel built at a cost of `16 crore using state government funds had been lying idle at the Shipyard for nearly a year. The Corporation team did not think about constructing a boat jetty to accommodate such a vessel. Another two months were wasted even after the construction of the boat jetty due to lack of related infrastructure. No attempt was made to form an SPV to manage the service," said Rajeev.

The district secretariat urged the Corporation to take steps to launch the service at the earliest. "The CPM will not be party to attempts to remove the KSINC from the charge of operating the service," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mayor Soumini Jain

Comments

More from this section

Second coming! Kochi Metro Rail Ltd relaunches public bike-sharing programme

Caterer goes missing; wedding feast turns nerve-wracking in Kochi

Impasse continues; Cochin Shipyard refutes charges of faulty moorings

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'