Home Cities Kochi

Kochi: DGP ordered to keep tight watch on probe into irregularities

The Kerala High Court has directed the state police chief to keep a close watch on the investigation into the alleged irregularities in the working of the computerised accounting system at Sabarimala.

Published: 08th May 2018 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2018 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court | File photo

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Kerala High Court has directed the state police chief to keep a close watch on the investigation into the alleged irregularities in the working of the computerised accounting system at Sabarimala. The report of the Vigilance and Security Office, Travancore Devaswom Board, indicates computerisation at Sabarimala was assisted by a company, Cubix Systems and Solutions, which had provided the software called ‘kshethrasuvidham’ for the purpose of tallying the tenple collections.

Preliminary findings in the report of the Vigilance Wing revealed certain employees of the Devaswom Board, in collaboration with the nominee of the company, had conspired to tamper with the software, thus misappropriating large sums of money. The Vigilance wing stated they had confiscated the computer and the server and kept them locked with the intention of referring the matter to the C-DAC for further investigation and report.

The court said serious attention of the police officers concerned is required since it involves an allegation of misappropriation from a temple as sacred as Sabarimala. The court also cautioned the investigating officers all efforts must be taken to investigate the matter thoroughly so as to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime at the earliest.  The Investigating Officer - DySP, Cyber Crime Station, Thiruvananthapuram, will conduct the probe into the crime after obtaining necessary reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory and follow it up, if required, on a day-to-day basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

More from this section

Kochi: CPM march to Corporation headquarters

Second coming! Kochi Metro Rail Ltd relaunches public bike-sharing programme

Caterer goes missing; wedding feast turns nerve-wracking in Kochi

IPL2018
Videos
Sunny Leone introduces her 'younger version' Rysa Saujani from upcoming biopic
Bollywood stars flock to Anil Kapoor's house for Sonam's grand pre-mehendi celebrations
Gallery
Barcelona kept their record of being unbeaten in the season, although Real Madrid put up a brave fight at the Camp Nou on Sunday. However, the much anticipated clash of the Spanish titans was a rough-and-tumble one, as eight players receiving yellow cards
El Clasico: 'Action' galore with 28 fouls, 8 yellows, 1 red as the arch-rivals settle for 2-2
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'