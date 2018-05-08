Kochi: DGP ordered to keep tight watch on probe into irregularities

By Express News Service

KOCHI:The Kerala High Court has directed the state police chief to keep a close watch on the investigation into the alleged irregularities in the working of the computerised accounting system at Sabarimala. The report of the Vigilance and Security Office, Travancore Devaswom Board, indicates computerisation at Sabarimala was assisted by a company, Cubix Systems and Solutions, which had provided the software called ‘kshethrasuvidham’ for the purpose of tallying the tenple collections.

Preliminary findings in the report of the Vigilance Wing revealed certain employees of the Devaswom Board, in collaboration with the nominee of the company, had conspired to tamper with the software, thus misappropriating large sums of money. The Vigilance wing stated they had confiscated the computer and the server and kept them locked with the intention of referring the matter to the C-DAC for further investigation and report.

The court said serious attention of the police officers concerned is required since it involves an allegation of misappropriation from a temple as sacred as Sabarimala. The court also cautioned the investigating officers all efforts must be taken to investigate the matter thoroughly so as to apprehend the perpetrators of the crime at the earliest. The Investigating Officer - DySP, Cyber Crime Station, Thiruvananthapuram, will conduct the probe into the crime after obtaining necessary reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory and follow it up, if required, on a day-to-day basis.