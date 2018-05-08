Tiny tots take their first green STEP

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Around 300 tiny tots, admitted into Class I in St Teresa’s Convent L P School, in Kochi got their first lesson in green protocol from their older sisters in St Teresa’s College on May 8.

On the day they were admitted into the school, they were gifted with pencil pouches made of upcycled textile waste pieces collected from tailoring shops in and around their school. Such green pouches made of attractive pieces added colour to their day besides spreading the green message of upcycling textile waste and reducing plastic or rexine pouches which rule the pencil box market at present.

The textile cut pieces which would otherwise be burnt were collected by volunteers of Bhoomitra Sena Club and STEP (Society of Teresians for Environment Protection) of St Teresa's College and upcycled into attractive pouches by Shivaprabha G Kamath of third-year Home Science as a part of their summer internship project. The project highlights no age is too early to start promoting green habits among students.

The green pencil pouch project was inaugurated by Ernakulam district Suchitwa Mission coordinator Siju Thomas by handing over the cloth pouches to the students. He spoke on the relevance of green protocol being followed in Kerala and urged both students and their parents to strive for their sustainable future. St Teresa’s Convent L P School headmistress Sr Lucette said students also follow other green protocol practices such as the use of steel water bottles in the campus and promotion of alternatives to plastic carry bags. Beena Job, vice principal of the college and Nirmala Padmanabhan, coordinator of Bhoomitra Sena Club, offered felicitations.