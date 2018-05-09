Enforcement Directorate to trace money trail in Narath armed training case

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) which registered a case against Popular Front of India (PFI) will investigate the money trail in the Narath armed training case of 2013 in which foreign fund was allegedly received by one of the convicted persons.

Probed by the NIA, the case relates to the armed training camp organised by 22 PFI/SDPI activists in a closed place at Narath in Kannur. The NIA Court had convicted 21 persons in 2016.

An NIA officer said during the probe, it was revealed second accused Fahad PC, a native of Echoor, Munderi in Kannur, received funds from foreign bank accounts. “The bank details of some of the accused were collected and details of international transaction of huge amounts were found in Fahad's account,” said the final report the NIA submitted before the court.

The officer said the probe found a few lakh rupees was sent from Gulf countries to Fahad's account and the money was withdrawn.

“Since the money arrived from foreign countries, we suspect money laundering. As ED probes such cases, the incident was referred to it after the charge sheet was filed in 2013 itself,” the officer said

The raid at the residence of one Kamarudeen A V, the foreign bank account details of one Sanaulla Shabandri were retrieved. Though NIA believed Sanaulla had links with Indian Mujahideen founders Riaz and Yasin Bhatkal, it did not receive any evidence to substantiate the belief.

“However, whether Sanaulla received or sent money to the accused in the case needs to be confirmed. The matter was also referred to the ED after we completed the probe,” the officer said.

ED officers in Kochi told 'Express' a team had conducted a preliminary inquiry before registering the money laundering case. “Our headquarters will directly probe the case and we will provide assistance. Since a money laundering case is registered, bank accounts and the money received by PFI will be scrutinised,” said an ED officer.