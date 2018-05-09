Home Cities Kochi

Enforcement Directorate to trace money trail in Narath armed training case

Probed by the NIA, the case relates to the armed training camp organised by 22 PFI/SDPI activists in a closed place at Narath in Kannur. The NIA Court had convicted 21 persons in 2016.

Published: 09th May 2018 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2018 10:09 PM   |  A+A-

A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. (Photo | Reuters)

Reuters File image used for representational pupeose.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) which registered a case against Popular Front of India (PFI) will investigate the money trail in the Narath armed training case of 2013 in which foreign fund was allegedly received by one of the convicted persons.

Probed by the NIA, the case relates to the armed training camp organised by 22 PFI/SDPI activists in a closed place at Narath in Kannur. The NIA Court had convicted 21 persons in 2016.

An NIA officer said during the probe, it was revealed second accused Fahad PC, a native of Echoor, Munderi in Kannur, received funds from foreign bank accounts. “The bank details of some of the accused were collected and details of international transaction of huge amounts were found in Fahad's account,” said the final report the NIA submitted before the court.

The officer said the probe found a few lakh rupees was sent from Gulf countries to Fahad's account and the money was withdrawn.

“Since the money arrived from foreign countries, we suspect money laundering. As ED probes such cases, the incident was referred to it after the charge sheet was filed in 2013 itself,” the officer said

The raid at the residence of one Kamarudeen A V, the foreign bank account details of one Sanaulla Shabandri were retrieved. Though NIA believed Sanaulla had links with Indian Mujahideen founders Riaz and Yasin Bhatkal, it did not receive any evidence to substantiate the belief.

“However, whether Sanaulla received or sent money to the accused in the case needs to be confirmed. The matter was also referred to the ED after we completed the probe,” the officer said.

ED officers in Kochi told 'Express' a team had conducted a preliminary inquiry before registering the money laundering case. “Our headquarters will directly probe the case and we will provide assistance. Since a money laundering case is registered, bank accounts and the money received by PFI will be scrutinised,” said an ED officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Popular Front of India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Following estranged couple's failure to name their kid, Kochi High Court names him as 'Johan Sachin'

Woman stabbed to death in broad daylight in Kochi

21-year-old Yemeni student, blinded in bomb blast, regains vision in one eye after surgery in Kochi

IPL2018
Videos
'Ugly' selfies banned on Cannes red carpet
Two killed, 22 injured in road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Gallery
The big fat wedding of the fashion diva, actor Sonam Kapoor and her longtime beau Anand Ahuja had its blast which followed a Sangeet, Wedding and finally a Reception. Here's a look at Sonam's reception of what your favourite star wore for the big occasion
Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception: A look at what your favourite star wore during the bash
Off a northern Arizona highway surrounded by pastel-colored desert is one of the starkest examples of drought's grip on the American Southwest: Dozens of dead horses surrounded by cracked earth, swirling dust and a ribbon of water that couldn't quench their thirst. (Photo | AP)
Dozens of wild horses found dead amid Southwest drought in Arizona