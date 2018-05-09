Kochi: Civil police officers suspended for demanding bribe

By Express News Service

KOCHI:Two civil police officers attached to the Kalamassery police station were placed under suspension on Tuesday for allegedly demanding a bribe from the owner of a bullet tanker.CPOs Arun Kumar and Anil Kumar have been suspended following an internal inquiry, which found the accused officers guilty of approaching the vehicle owner and seeking a bribe of `25,000.

The incident happened last month when a fully loaded bullet tanker turned turtle along the Seaport-Airport Road. The duo was reportedly among the police personnel deployed for the whole night to ensure that no untoward incident occurred due to gas leakage. As per the complaint filed by social activists, the accused approached the lorry owner the next day and demanded the bribe for the work they had carried out.

Meanwhile, a detailed probe is on into the allegations, said officers.